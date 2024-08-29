Waddesdon to welcome South Bucks Hospice’s first superstore

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Bucks Hospice is expanding its retail operations by opening its first superstore in Waddesdon. The new superstore will be the charity’s largest outlet and will comprise; a shop, distribution centre and it will also house eBay stock.

South Bucks Hospice is working toward accepting donations from September, and the shopis due to open in October. As part of the expansion, the charity will also launch a new collection service across Buckinghamshire covering house clearances and collection of larger, sellable furniture items.

Nick Callaghan South Buck Hospice’s CEO said: “The superstore offers us new opportunities to raise funds for our vital community services. Importantly, we can now collect and accept larger items of furniture.”

“We know from experience that South Bucks residents are clever thinkers who recycle, reuse and support important causes. We are certain our new store and services will be warmly welcomed.”

The Waddesdon site will join four existing South Bucks Hospice shops in Hazlemere, Bourne End, Amersham and Chalfont St Peter, an eBay store and two reuse sites. Full details of the new collection service will be available on South Bucks Hospice’s website and social media accounts when it’s launched.

The Waddesdon shop will sell vintage and good quality second hand clothing, books and household items, some new items and larger furniture. The charity is calling for volunteers who might like to join their existing friendly team. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact [email protected].

About South Bucks Hospice

South Bucks Hospice is a charity based in High Wycombe. It receives less than 5% of its funding from statutory sources. The majority of the funding for the hospice comes from the generosity of the community through retail, donations and legacies.

The hospice supports more than 600 patients each year living with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses. It offers patient-centred care to individuals with specialist palliative, psychotherapeutic and lymphoedema care. It also supports families and their carers.

Formally established in 1986, South Bucks Hospice offers care designed to meet the societal changes we face as people live longer. As the only day hospice in South Buckinghamshire, it serves over 350,000 people.

You can find our eBay site here: https://www.ebay.co.uk/str/southbuckshospice

And more information about the charity and volunteering: www.sbh.org.uk