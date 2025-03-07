Vote now for Brand the Bus 2025

Carousel Buses have confirmed that 41 good causes are in the running to win its inaugural Brand the Bus 2025 competition to have their message splashed across a double-decker bus for a year.

The deadline for entries to Carousel Buses’ new giving back competition closed at the weekend for the opportunity for good causes to win a bumper £60,000 advertising prize package.

Now Carousel Buses is encouraging people to vote for their favourite good cause to win Brand the Bus.

Not only will a good cause have its brand emblazoned on the side of a double-decker bus for a year, it will also scoop advertising onboard Carousel Buses vehicles, radio advertising on Wycombe Sound, and a package with Wycombe Wanderers.

The public vote closes at 23:59 GMT on Tuesday 1st April and the 10 entries that receive the most votes will be shortlisted with the final winner to be selected by a panel of judges. The winner will be announced in June and the branded bus should be out on the road in autumn.

The initiative was inspired by the tremendous success of the Brand the Bus competition delivered by Carousel Buses’ sister companies, Oxford Bus Company and Thames Travel, in Oxfordshire in recent years.

Luke Marion, Managing Director of Carousel Buses, said: "The response to our Brand the Bus competition in Buckinghamshire has been tremendous.

“Our Brand the Bus concept has resonated with the community and the quality and volume of the entries demonstrates the valuable work is being done by many good causes in Buckinghamshire.

“Thank you to every good cause that entered, and we’d now encourage people to make their voices heard and vote for their favourite one. Brand the Bus provides a big opportunity for a good cause to raise their profile and attract more support.”