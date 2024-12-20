The Chilterns Neuro Centre recently hosted a special celebration to honour the vital contributions of its volunteers.

Nearly 100 local residents dedicate their time to supporting the charity, collectively contributing over 10,000 hours annually and saving the organisation more than £110,000 each year.

Volunteers, staff and members gathered for the event, which recognised the remarkable impact volunteers have on the lives of people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes. The Centre is an independent charity which provides a wide range of treatments and therapies, and the dedication of its volunteers is essential to providing these services. The charity is only able to do this because of generous donations from the community and the incredible support from volunteers.

Volunteers at the Centre take on diverse roles, from working at reception and serving in the café to running therapeutic leisure groups and assisting the fundraising and communications team. Their efforts ensure the Centre can continue delivering life-enhancing services to the community.

Mark Baker (left) being presented his award by Cathy Garner, Volunteer Coordinator at the Chilterns Neuro Centre.

“Volunteers are the heart and soul of our charity,” said Cathy Garner, Volunteer Coordinator at the Chilterns Neuro Centre. “Their compassion, dedication, and selflessness enable the Centre to support people affected by MS, Parkinson’s and strokes in living life to the fullest.”

Awards were presented to recognise new volunteers, those who take on multiple roles, behind-the-scenes contributors and entire volunteer teams. A standout moment of the evening was the presentation of the Outstanding Achievement Award to the organising committee of the Centre’s Pop-Up Art Weekend. The event, which will celebrate its 20th year in 2025, has raised nearly £200,000 to support the Centre’s work.

The Chilterns Neuro Centre is always looking for more volunteers to join its team. Interested individuals are encouraged to email [email protected] or call Cathy Garner at 01296 696133 for more information.