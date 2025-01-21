Volunteering opportunities on your doorstep

Volunteer Bucks, a free online volunteering platform where you can browse for volunteer roles from across Buckinghamshire

If you are looking for something new to do in 2025, volunteering is a great way to gain new experiences, give back to your community, and meet people. You could also learn a new skill or gain experience to boost your CV.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you would like to find a volunteering role which is right for you, check out the Volunteer Bucks platform - it’s free and you can browse for roles according to your location, interests and availability.

There are 160 local volunteer roles from over 100 organisations across Buckinghamshire now registered on Volunteer Bucks, offering a range of ways to get involved from practical roles, such as gardening and retail, to supporting others or sharing knowledge for example through coaching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find out more about roles in your area in three simple steps:

Go to www.volunteerbucks.org.uk and browse opportunities

Create an account (it takes only 2 minutes)

Apply directly to a role that looks right for you

If you aren’t sure what type of role you want, there is an online quiz to help you discover which types of roles best match your skills and interests.