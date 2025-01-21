Volunteering opportunities on your doorstep
If you would like to find a volunteering role which is right for you, check out the Volunteer Bucks platform - it’s free and you can browse for roles according to your location, interests and availability.
There are 160 local volunteer roles from over 100 organisations across Buckinghamshire now registered on Volunteer Bucks, offering a range of ways to get involved from practical roles, such as gardening and retail, to supporting others or sharing knowledge for example through coaching.
You can find out more about roles in your area in three simple steps:
- Go to www.volunteerbucks.org.uk and browse opportunities
- Create an account (it takes only 2 minutes)
- Apply directly to a role that looks right for you
If you aren’t sure what type of role you want, there is an online quiz to help you discover which types of roles best match your skills and interests.