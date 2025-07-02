Vision impairment charity receives £3,000 donation from Buckinghamshire homebuilder

Local charity, BucksVision, has received a £3,000 donation from Barrat Homes to support its vital work supporting blind and partially sighted people across Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

Established over 100 years ago, BucksVision provides practical and social support to over 1,600 people of all ages with sensory loss, whether it is caused by genetic conditions or acquired, typically as a result of aging.

The housebuilder’s donation came from The Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder builds new homes.

Steve Naylor, Chief Executive at BucksVision, said: “We were absolutely delighted to receive this donation from Barratt Homes. As a small, local charity with limited marketing and fundraising resources, it is always heartwarming to have our hard work recognised.

“Donations such as these enable us to continue to deliver our services, which we know from regular feedback from our beneficiaries make a huge difference to their quality of lives and wellbeing.

“Barratt Homes’ Community Fund scheme is a fantastic way for the developer to give back to the communities where it builds, particularly when staff choose to support local charities like ours who don’t have a national profile and rely on grassroots community support. Everyone at BucksVision would like to offer Barratt Homes our most sincere thank you.”

BucksVision received £3,000 from the leading homebuilder which will be used to support people with sight loss in Milton Keynes who are struggling to cope at home alone. These in person services are essential to those who are often socially isolated and frail.

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer BucksVision a donation to support the fantastic work it does.”

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at BucksVision.