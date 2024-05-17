Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here's what's happening in and around your area.

St. Mary’s Church

Parish Communion. All are welcome. Sunday, May 26, 9am at St. Mary the Virgin, Lower Road, HP22 5XB.

St. Mary’s is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10.30am to 4pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Party in the Park

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Sunday, May 26 the Parish Council will be holding a Party in the Park featuring musical entertainment, craft stalls, activities for children, and food and drink outlets.

Next Parish Council Meeting

The next meeting will be the Planning Committee on Tuesday, May 28, 7.30pm at the Eskdale Road Community Centre.

D-day 80th Anniversary

Thursday, June 6 will be the 80th anniversary of D-day, and the Parish Council are marking the day with a programme of activities starting at the Fremantle Care Home. Details to follow.

Bucks Sports & Social Club

At its Strategic Sites committee on May 9, Buckinghamshire Council voted in favour of the application to develop their former Sports & Social Club site. This was despite the councillors not being informed that the Parish Council had submitted a bid to purchase the site two months earlier. Resident support is required to help the Parish Council overturn this decision. Please contact your local Bucks Council councillor to voice your concerns about this ruling.

Parish Council eNewsletter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Parish Council has begun circulating a quarterly eNewsletter. Visit the Parish Council website to sign up and get detailed updates straight to your inbox.

Eskdale Road Community Centre

Looking for a venue for your child’s birthday party, a wedding reception or somewhere to hold a quiz night? Consider the Community Centre on Eskdale Road. With two different sized rooms, and access to the playing fields and new play area, it’s perfect for any occasion. For details call 01296 615458, email [email protected].

Organising an Event?