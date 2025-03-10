Veterinary physiotherapist named finalist for Animal Therapist of the Year

Beth and her other dog Cacao

I am absolutely delighted to share that I have been named a finalist for Animal Therapist of the Year in the prestigious Animal Star Awards! This nomination is an incredible honour and a reflection of the journey I’ve been on since graduating university.

In 2021, just after COVID, I completed my degree in Veterinary Physiotherapy with First-Class Honours. With very few job opportunities available, I made the bold decision to start my own business at just 22 years old. My very first case was Mango, a three-week-old Labrador puppy with Swimmer’s Syndrome, who was on the verge of being put to sleep due to the uncertainty of her condition.

Mango underwent intensive physiotherapy, and against all odds, she made an incredible recovery. She not only helped shape my career but also became a huge part of my life- because she is mine! Now, I am lucky enough to own the most incredible dog, who reminds me every day why I do what I do.

Today, I run a busy canine physiotherapy and hydrotherapy clinic in Fulmer, Buckinghamshire, helping dogs of all ages and conditions regain mobility and live pain-free lives. To be recognised as a finalist for this award is truly humbling, and it reinforces my passion for helping animals through rehabilitation.

I would love the opportunity to share my story with your readers and highlight the importance of veterinary physiotherapy. Please let me know if you would be interested in covering this achievement.