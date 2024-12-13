Veterinary nurse issues urgent warning to Bucks residents after spike in Christmas admissions

Christmas can be a dangerous time for pets - Animal News Agency

Christmas is a magical time, but it can be incredibly dangerous too, with routines changed and houses packed for family gatherings and fun.

Pets are members of the family, and it is important that they feel part of the festivities, but Rachel Bean, veterinary nurse and the UK's leading canine first aid trainer, has a warning for families.

She said: "Christmas is an incredibly busy time for my practice, and when spirits are high people sometimes don't realise that they are opening their pets up to potential hazards and injuries.

"No one wants to spend their Christmas Day in the vets, so I put together this advice to help avoid a visit to see me."

Watch out for those gifts! Think little plastic cracker toys, Lego men, decorations, packaging and Barbie shoes, these may look enticing to a pet, and swallowing one could result in a nasty internal injury or choking. Make sure children are supervised around their Christmas gifts, and make sure anything dropped is picked up straight away. It is also really important to keep pets away from small batteries, as these are deadly if ingested.

Christmas tree lightsThe wires on our Christmas tree lights are often flimsy, and for a playful pet might present a chewing opportunity that they can't resist. But this is incredibly dangerous and can lead to electrocution or even a house fire. No one wants that this Christmas, so make sure that your animals are supervised around the tree at all times.

Artificial snow

It looks pretty, but this pretend white stuff can cause poisoning for your precious pet, or a blockage which would need to be operated on if eaten in a large amount. If you see your pet making in the direction of your decorative display it's best to remove the temptation entirely.

Rock saltIt's a cold winter so far, and on those icy days there is every chance that there may be grit or rock salt on the paths around your home. After a walk always make sure to clean your pet's feet, as this grippy stuff can be a hazard if they lick it or it gets stuck in their paws.

AlcoholIf you suspect that your pet has ingested alcohol then contact the vet straight away. But to avoid this make sure that drinks are kept up high and not down on the ground during social gatherings. Alcohol can cause serious problems for pets, including vomiting, diarrhea and tremors.

SweetsXylitol found in some sweets can cause low blood sugar and liver damage in some animals so keep your pets away from any treats being passed around. Also be careful of wrappers, as these can cause a choking hazard.

Toxic foodAnd finally, toxic food! These include dried fruits and blue cheese, mince pies and turkey bones. Chocolate contains theobromine, which is similar to caffeine and is poisonous to cats and dogs.

To find out more about Rachel Bean go to www.rachelbean.co.uk