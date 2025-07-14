Veolia’s Sustainability Fund empowers residents in south Buckinghamshire to transform their community with £4000 up for grabs!

Veolia, Buckinghamshire Council’s waste contractor in the south of the county, and the UK’s leading resource management company, launched this year’s Sustainability Fund in partnership with Buckinghamshire Council on World Environment Day (5 June) to help support people across south Buckinghamshire to improve their local environments and communities with grants of up to £1,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Sustainability Fund, one extraordinary project across the UK will be selected to receive a bumper grant of up to £5,000.

2024 was an incredibly successful year for the Sustainability Fund, with seven grassroots projects given £4869 funding in south Buckinghamshire. This year, the Sustainability Fund launched on 5 June, World Environment Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veolia’s Sustainability Fund is open to not-for-profit organisations, community groups, and individuals in areas where the company delivers recycling and waste collections, and street cleansing services for the community. Up to £1,000 in funding is available per project and applicants can also request in-kind resources or volunteers to help them deliver ecological transformation.

A bird box built and installed by Sustainable Amersham

Sustainable Amersham is an example of a previously successful recipient of the Fund. They received £977 in 2024 to purchase wildlife monitoring equipment and refugia, including a bat detector, bat boxes, amphibian refugia, and bee and bird nest boxes. The funding helped them actively monitor biodiversity, evaluate how their restoration efforts have made a difference, and share this information with regular visitors to inspire a passion for their environment. They are still making a difference in their local community today.

To celebrate the Sustainability Fund's fifth anniversary, one standout project will receive a special bumper grant of up to £5,000. This additional award will recognise a project that demonstrates remarkable, long-term community impact. To be considered for this additional funding, applicants simply need to opt in during the standard application process.

All applications will be considered, with environmental projects needing to meet at least one key criteria:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enhances biodiversity

Promotes sustainable waste behaviours

Protects the environment by using recycled, reused or reclaimed materials.

Volunteers from Sustainable Amersham, a 2024 recipient of the Sustainability Fund

And new for 2025, the Sustainability Fund is expanding to include social projects alongside environmental initiatives. This broader focus now welcomes projects that strengthen the local community, including but not limited to: employment support programmes, rehabilitation projects, and youth development initiatives.

Applications can be made via Veolia’s website at veolia.co.uk/Sustainability-Fund. The fund will be open for applications until Tuesday 30 September.

Pascal Hauret, Managing Director, Municipal at Veolia, said: “Since its launch five years ago, the Sustainability Fund has allowed us to directly support the communities we serve with over £300,000 in funding delivered since 2021. The Fund continues to grow and evolve, this year offering more opportunities than ever, and I’m looking forward to reviewing some unique and inspiring applications, from environmental projects to social initiatives."

Councillor Carl Jackson, Cabinet Member for Environment, Climate Change and Waste, said: “Veolia’s Sustainability Fund is a fantastic initiative that empowers our residents to make a real difference in their communities. With almost £5,000 up for grabs, this fund provides the perfect opportunity for individuals and groups to bring their innovative ideas to life and contribute to the ecological transformation of south Buckinghamshire. Let’s continue to work together to create a brighter, greener future for all!”