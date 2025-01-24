Valda kicks off fifth anniversary year with grassroots sports sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bicester-based Valda Energy is celebrating its fifth anniversary by launching a new scheme to support local grassroots sport.

Clubs and groups from across Oxfordshire, Northamptonshire and Buckinghamshire are being invited to apply for a share of a £5,000 to fund improvements to facilities, purchase new kit or invest in new equipment.

Valda is hoping to support at least 10 good causes across the region, with each group invited to apply for a donation of up to £500. It is hoped that the initiative will help organisations and projects that promote personal growth and skills development, as well as those that encourage volunteering and community engagement.

Valda is a leading supplier of energy to businesses across the UK. Established in 2019, it now has over 40,000 customers and employs 135 people locally. The company prides itself on offering a simple, secure and competitive energy supply, backed by innovative technology.

Steve James, co-founder and CEO of Valda, comments: “The driving force behind our success over the past five years has been our people and our customers, and we wanted to celebrate this milestone anniversary by supporting the good causes that matter to them, as well as supporting our local community.

“We’re delighted to be launching our grass roots sports initiative which we hope will provide much-needed funds to clubs and groups across the region that play a crucial role in promoting physical and mental health, encouraging social inclusion and providing a vital pathway to performance sport.”

“We can’t wait to hear from local good causes and find out more about the difference they make to their communities and how Valda might be able to get involved.”

Interested clubs can apply for a share of Valda’s grassroots fund by completing the application form at https://www.valdaenergy.com/supporting-grass-roots-sports.

Applications close on 3rd March 2025 and successful applicants will be notified by 13th March 2025.