David Jacques, Honorary Professorial Research Fellow in Archaeology at The University of Buckingham, has featured in ‘Mysteries of Stonehenge’, which premiered on Sunday 19 January on Channel 4.

The documentary delves into the history of Stonehenge, exploring various myths and legends, and providing insight into the cultural significance of the site. The show poses many questions, including asking why Stonehenge is located where it is, and Professor David Jaques’ investigations start to answer this question.

David plays a significant role, providing insights into latest archaeological discoveries, which include ancient tools and exotic food remains. Since 2005, David has been the Project Director of the internationally significant Mesolithic archaeological site, one mile from Stonehenge, which lies beside an ancient spring known as Blick Mead. This site has the longest sequence of occupation of any Mesolithic site in Europe.

The research team analysed pollen, fungal spores and traces of DNA preserved in ancient sediment to produce an environmental history of the site. David’s contributions help to deepen the understanding of Stonehenge’s location and origin.

Professor David Jacques

About David Jacques

David’s field of research explores the use of the Stonehenge landscape in the Mesolithic period (8500BC-4000BC).

David’s discoveries at Blick Mead have contributed significantly to a new understanding of the initial settlement patterns and practices in the Stonehenge landscape, and to a broader understanding of the sense of place, ritual and memory such hunter-gatherer societies had more generally. In 2013 he was elected a Fellow of the Society of the Antiquaries (FSA) in recognition of the importance of these discoveries.

In 2023, David was the winner of the Archaeologist of the Year 2023 award by Current Archaeology, in celebration of his achievements.

