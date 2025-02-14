Two Buckinghamshire charities unite to launch a groundbreaking project following National Lottery Award

Closing the Gap, a new project delivered in partnership by Buckinghamshire Mind and Citizens Advice Buckinghamshire

Citizens Advice Buckinghamshire and Buckinghamshire Mind are delighted to announce their partnership to deliver an innovative project aimed at supporting the sustained engagement of people facing both financial struggles and mental ill-health.

This initiative has been made possible thanks to a generous award from the National Lottery Community Fund.

This first-of-a-kind project, titled ‘Closing the Gap,’ brings together two well-respected and established local charities who, between them, have a wealth of experience and specialist expertise in financial advice and mental health. By combining their expertise and resources, this project will provide wrap-around support to ensure people with both mental health struggles and financial challenges do not ‘fall through the gap’ but engage in a programme of support and advice, thus closing the gap, making a significant positive impact and building a brighter future for those they support.

The National Lottery award is a significant milestone for both charities, enabling them to combine their strengths and introduce this new service in Buckinghamshire. The project is scheduled to launch in late Spring 2025.

Craig Glynn, CEO of Citizens Advice Bucks, says: “We are incredibly grateful to the National Lottery for this opportunity. We know that money and mental wellbeing are inextricably linked. Our data shows us that clients citing mental health as a difficulty drop out from services at a rate 57% higher than those not citing mental health difficulties. This funding will allow us to bring to life an idea our two charities have been working on since 2022, a project that will Close the Gap, by supporting the sustained engagement of people facing financial struggles and mental ill-health based on emerging local needs.”

Stephen Robinson, Director of Services for Bucks Mind, says: “Bucks Mind and Citizens Advice Bucks have always worked closely together, signposting clients between the two charities. We’re delighted that with the support of The National Lottery Community Fund we are able to further strengthen our working relationship through the launch of this first-of-a-kind partnership project. This funding will enable us to embed two Supported Self-Help Practitioners within the Citizens Advice offices in Buckinghamshire, so we can work together to ‘close the gap’ in accessing debt solutions caused by high dropout levels associated with those affected by mental health.”

For more information about Closing the Gap and how you can get involved, please visit www.bucksmind.org.uk/services and https://citizensadvicebucks.org.uk/get-advice