Twice the cake, twice the cheer as Buckingham care home residents reach 100!

There were party hats, cake and plenty of laughter at Maids Moreton Hall care home in Buckingham as not one but two remarkable residents celebrated turning 100.

Bette Lowe, who reached her milestone birthday on 6th May, and Jean Gately, who celebrated her big day on 3rd June, were joined by fellow residents, friends and family for a joint celebration packed with stories, music and a toast to their incredible lives.

Born in Sutton, Surrey, Bette joined the air training services during the second world war. It was during her service that she met her husband, an Army Officer named Ken. Ken spent three years as a prisoner of war after being captured in north Africa, before the couple went on to enjoy a life of travel and adventure, moving to 17 different locations around the world including stints in Singapore and Germany.

A lifelong sports enthusiast, Bette played both golf and bowls well into later life. Today, she’s a proud mum of two, grandmother to three and great-grandmother to five.

Her secret to reaching 100? “A lot of luck!”

Jean is no stranger to adventure either. After marrying partner Ian, the couple moved to Uganda in 1948, where all three of their children were born. They later lived in Kenya, Turkey, the Greek islands and even Perth, Australia, before later spending time in Cornwall as farmers.

A former teacher with a love for music, Jean also speaks an impressive four other languages – Swahili, German, Turkish and Greek – thanks to her years spent immersed in different cultures.

Ina Almasan, Home Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “It’s not every day you get to celebrate a 100th birthday – let alone two! Bette and Jean are both extraordinary women who have lived incredible lives filled with adventure.

“It’s been a real joy to celebrate them in style and hear some of the amazing stories that shaped who they are. They’re a huge part of life at our home and we were thrilled to mark this special occasion with them.”