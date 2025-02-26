Top food hygiene rating for Winslow residential home

Shaftesbury Court, a residential care home for adults with learning disabilities in Winslow, has been awarded the highest rating of 5 for food hygiene following a recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FSA’s Food Hygiene inspection evaluates food safety standards, and a rating of 5 is awarded where the highest levels of cleanliness, food handling, and hygiene are met. Shaftesbury Court’s perfect score affirms its team’s rigorous approach to food safety and quality in the care it provides to people with learning disabilities.

Shaftesbury Court is run by Sanctuary Supported Living, and provides residential home accommodation with tailored personal care and support for 16 adults aged 18 and over, who have a range of learning disabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local Service Manager, Destiny Bristow-Bass, said: “My team and I are absolutely delighted to have received a top rating from the Food Standards Agency. This rating is direct recognition of the hard work and dedication we put into ensuring residents receive safe, nutritious and high-quality meals in a clean and comfortable environment, including preparing delicious meals that cater to a range of dietary needs. Residents are at the heart of everything we do, and that’s why we’re proud to be committing to, and achieving, excellence in all areas.”

Shaftesbury Court staff celebrating their top food hygiene inspection result.

As well as services for people with learning disabilities, Sanctuary Supported Living also provides accommodation with personalised support for people with physical disabilities, mental health needs, and homeless young people and adults, as well as retirement communities for people over 55 or with long-term care needs.