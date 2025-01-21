Top food hygiene rating for residential care home in Aylesbury
Home to 14 adults with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, and acquired brain injuries, Sanctuary Supported Living’s Pennefather Court prides itself on delivering exceptional care and support – as well as top-quality dining experiences. The recent unannounced inspection highlights the team’s strong commitment to maintaining the highest standards in every aspect of their work.
The service received 'Very Good' ratings for hygienic food handling and food safety management, reflecting the team’s diligence in preparing and serving meals safely. A 'Good' rating was awarded for cleanliness and facilities, demonstrating consistent efforts to provide a well-maintained and safe environment for residents.
Local Service Manager for Pennefather Court, Jenny Begley, said: “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, who go above and beyond to provide residents with meals that are not only satisfying and nutritious, but also prepared with the utmost care. We’re proud to create a welcoming environment where every detail contributes to a better quality of life for those we support.”