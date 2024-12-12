Tis the season! Buckingham care home hosts Christmas fair with miniature pony visit

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at a care home in Buckingham, where a Christmas fair for the local community was held.

Residents at Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, were joined by the local community for an afternoon of festive fun, featuring a visit from Teddy the miniature pony.

The home’s Christmas fair featured a variety of craft stalls filled with handmade teddies, cushions, and notepads for everyone to browse. Attendees also had the opportunity to meet and pet Teddy, who was dressed in red and green for the occasion.

The festive atmosphere was enhanced by a Christmas buffet including mulled wine and mocktails, prepared by the home’s Head Chef, Jamie Hicks.

Maids Moreton Hall hosts Christmas fair

Commenting on the afternoon, resident John Hammond, said: “I had a great time during the Christmas fair and loved petting Teddy. He brought a smile to all our faces!”

Ina Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: “Here at Maids Moreton Hall, we are committed to playing an active role in the community, which is why we were thrilled to open our doors and embrace the festive spirit.

“Christmas is an important time of year for bringing people together and spreading joy, and our Christmas fair was a great opportunity to do both, while also having some festive fun.

“We’d like to say a big thank you to everyone came along to celebrate the festive season with us and a special thank you to Teddy the miniature pony who certainly brought a smile to all our faces!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Maids Moreton Hall incorporates plenty of space for hobby and leisure activities. The layout of the home has been configured to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities and encourage social interaction among the residents.

To find out more about Maids Moreton Hall, please call Customer Relations Manager Andrea Bullen on 01280 878 570, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/maids-moreton-hall