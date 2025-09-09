Three little pigs delight visitors at Amersham Heritage Day

Amersham’s historic streets came alive this weekend for the town’s annual Heritage Open Day, with visitors treated to guided tours, music, craft stalls and a showcase of the old town’s treasures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the attractions was the arrival of three miniature pigs, Cherry, Foxy and Jason, from the award-winning Kew Little Pigs Farm.

The friendly trio proved popular with families, giving children the chance to get up close to the animals as part of the celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kew Little Pigs, described as a jewel in Amersham’s crown, has been voted one of the top ten animal attractions in the world by TripAdvisor users. The farm prides itself on its ethical approach, ensuring that all its pigs live long, happy lives in natural surroundings

The adorable pigs stole the show at Amersham's heritage event - Animal News Agency

Miniature pigs from the farm regularly get out 'on the road' in a specially adapted pig mobile, attending all kinds of functions including parties, fetes corporate events and even weddings.

It has been a busy time recently, with pigs also attending Hazelmere Fete, and the farm hosting an on-site function for children.

Olivia Mikhail, owner of Kew Little Pigs, said: “Cherry, Foxy and Jason really enjoyed being part of Heritage Day. They love meeting people, and it was wonderful to see so many families stopping to say hello. We’re very proud to play our part in the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Heritage Open Day once again highlighted Amersham’s unique history and spirit, with the pigs adding a touch of fun and charm to the much-loved event.

For those who would like to meet the pigs themselves, “pet and play” sessions can be booked at www.kewlittlepigs.com, readers can also enjoy 20% off with the discount code pigsdiscount24