The 'We Care That You Care' campaign continues! Donation to Lindengate

The STIGA team are proud to announce that they have donated a number of products to Lindengate, based in Buckinghamshire, through their We Care That You Care campaign!

Lindengate is a mental health charity that provides social and therapeutic horticulture in their gardens to people of all ages. Lindengate works to promote and protect the physical and mental well-being of the general public by the provision of nature-based activities in horticulture, conservation, heritage skills, arts and crafts, woodworking and education. Lindengate supports:

People experiencing low confidence and self-esteem, anxiety, depression or social isolation.People managing an enduring physical or mental health condition requiring well-being support.

People living with a difference, in a society that makes life a challenge.

People supporting our charitable purpose by volunteering in our gardens, workshop, office, programmes and looking to socialise and meet new people.

Progressive organisations who want to support their staff’s wellbeing through nature.

Everyone in our diverse community of Buckinghamshire and surrounding counties wanting to be closer to nature in a safe welcoming space, offering opportunities to learn about and respect nature.

Andy Grant, Deputy General Manager of Lindengate, Horticulture, Wellbeing and Conservation Manager, said, "We are overjoyed to receive the generous donation from STIGA. Lindengate has six acres of beautiful gardens, with a nature reserve, heritage orchard, wildflower areas, vegetable gardens and much more. STIGA’s incredible donation ensures that Lindengate’s therapeutic gardens not only look beautiful but also continue to nurture the wellbeing of everyone who visits us, including the people on our well-being programmes and our volunteers.

A huge thank you to everyone at STIGA. Your donation really does make a difference to our ability to support people."

The STIGA products donated were:

Combi 340e Battery Mower

GT500e Battery Grass Trimmer

HT 500e Battery Hedgetrimmer plus batteries & chargers

Amanda Kincaid, UK STIGA Marketing Manager said, "We hope that these STIGA tools and mower will help the team at Lindengate to continue to provide social and therapeutic horticulture. This mental health charity truly deserves our support and respect for everything that they do to help those in their community"

The 'We Care, That You Care' campaign embodies the STIGA passion for nature and the pledge towards a more sustainable future. The goal? To support 90 community garden groups throughout the UK, honouring each year of the 90th anniversary, by empowering others with innovative, eco-friendly garden products.

How to get involved

If you are responsible for any non-profit, community group or charity that looks after a green space and would like to receive products from STIGA's innovative, eco-friendly garden product range...for free, then simply register on the wecare.stigauk.com website.

The STIGA judging panel will assess your application along with your social engagement tokens. You will be notified if you are successful, stating the free products that will be donated to your community group.