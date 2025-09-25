The Verney Foundation helps families eat well and cook healthy meals

A grant from a Buckinghamshire Estate’s charitable foundation is helping local people eat well and live better.

The Verney Foundation, chaired by Nicholas Verney, Managing Partner of the Claydon Estate, has donated £6,000 to Molly’s Community Café in Steeple Claydon, near Buckingham, to support cookery courses that aim to improve nutrition among people in disadvantaged situations.

Café director Paul Firth heard about a charity called Bags of Taste and decided to bring it to Molly’s Community Café – but needed some financial backing.

Paul said: “Bags of Taste is free to those signing up, but there are running costs which equate to about £100 per person, and we needed to raise the money to cover that. The Foundation looked at our application so favourably that it granted us the full £6,000 we asked for – which will cover 60 places on the course - I’m still overjoyed about it.”

The Bags of Taste programme includes a two-week cookery course which makes cooking easy and affordable with free ingredients – enough for seven tasty, nutritious, low-cost meals - and participants are supported by a personal mentor, over WhatsApp or the phone. The course includes printed guides on healthy eating for kids and lots of tips to save money and time. The course is flexible, with participants cooking at home in their own time, with community partners helping with sign-ups, funding, and deliveries.

Paul believes there is a considerable number of people living at some level of deprivation or disadvantage - leaving them with very little access or choice to what they eat. He explained those who have signed up are a mixed group of people, from an older person who is a widower and wants to learn how to cook for themself to a single parent with their hands full and on a low income.

“Everyone will have their reasons why they have a difficult relationship with food or aren’t cooking or eating well - and that’s not for any of us to judge,” Paul added.

Nicholas Verney, who is the current chair of the Verney Foundation, launched more than 20 years ago in memory of his grandfather, Sir Ralph Verney, said it was a privilege to be able to help such a good cause.

“Not everyone has access to the skills you need to be able to manage a budget to buy good ingredients or cook a nutritious meal,” he said. “This initiative helps to bridge that gap – and Paul’s efforts to bring it to Steeple Claydon and Molly’s Community Café were, we agreed, very deserving of our support as a community-focussed foundation.”

Over the years, grants from The Foundation have aided an array of charitable work, including helping to fund critical repairs to historic churches in The Claydons, a new classroom at East Claydon School and refurbishments at Steeple Claydon School.