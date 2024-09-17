The one-stop destination for Bucks residents looking for volunteer roles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteer Bucks, a new online volunteer platform connecting individuals with volunteer opportunities across Buckinghamshire, was launched today by local charity Community Impact Bucks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free and easy-to-use, users can browse and apply for volunteering opportunities from across the county according to personal interests, location, and availability. For those unsure of what type of role they would like, the platform features a helpful online quiz to discover which types of roles best match your skills and interests. There is also an interactive map which shows opportunities in nearby locations, making it easier for users to find roles.

If you are aged 18 and over, there are three simple steps to find a volunteer role:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go to www.volunteerbucks.org.uk and browse opportunities from across the county

Create an account (only 2 minutes)

Apply directly to a role that looks right for you

Volunteer Bucks - a new online platform to help you find volunteer roles in Buckinghamshire

For those aged between 13-17 years, or anyone needing additional support, the Volunteer Bucks team is on hand to help match potential volunteers to suitable roles. The team can be contacted via email at [email protected] or phone at 01296 846678.

“Volunteering is a great way to give back to your community and help others, but it can also help you to meet new people, gain new experiences and skills, and improve your mental and physical wellbeing,” commented Stephanie Thompson, Community Impact Bucks’ volunteer brokerage lead. “If you are an experienced volunteer or looking to get involved for the first time, Volunteer Bucks is the perfect hub for exploring volunteer opportunities. It really is a one-stop destination for anyone looking to volunteer in the county.”

Over 55 organisations looking for volunteers are already registered and posting their roles on the Volunteer Bucks platform. Roles featuring on the platform include:

Conservation volunteer to help look after the Chiltern’s habitats

Home-based social media assistant to help develop a charity’s social media presence

Gym buddy for an adult who has had a stroke and needs support to return to the gym

Receptionist to help organise volunteer dog walkers, greet visitors and answer telephone calls

Befriender roles for a wide range of activities

The Volunteer Bucks team is running a series of short webinars for volunteers – or for anyone thinking about volunteering – to learn more about the new Volunteer Bucks platform. For more information and to book on the webinars running in September and October, go to the Volunteer Bucks' news page (www.volunteerbucks.org.uk/blog/webinars-for-volunteers-using-volunteer-bucks).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The platform also provides much needed support to not-for-profit organisations in Buckinghamshire to help them find volunteers to support their activities. Volunteer Bucks is a useful volunteer recruitment tool, helping to publicise their roles more widely and streamline the recruitment process at no cost to the organisation. Organisations can find out more about the platform and how to register by attending one of the ‘Get Started’ webinars running in September and October. More information can be found on the Volunteer Bucks platform (www.volunteerbucks.org.uk/blog/webinars-for-groups-using-volunteer-bucks).

The Volunteer Bucks platform replaces the Volunteer Matching Service which was set up in March 2020 and matched over 2150 volunteers with over 140 organisations across the county. The new online platform empowers both volunteers and organisations by allowing them to connect directly with each other and for volunteers to be able to browse all roles