The Distinguished Gentleman's Ride Oxford 2025

Riders from all over the Aylesbury Vale attended The Oxford event took place on Sunday 18th May 2025 and has raised over £34,000 for Charity.

Over three hundred classic, and classic-styled motorcycles with smartly ‘dapper’ dressed riders and pillions took to the streets in a charity procession in and around Oxford.

The highlight of the ride was a visit to Radcliffe Square for public engagement, and photos, with the Sheriff of Oxford, Cllr Andrew Gant kindly attending. The event finished at Kingsley Café in Eynsham for a family friendly post-ride social fundraising party with food, drink and live music.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride is the world’s largest motorcycling charity event. This year taking place in over one thousand cities in over one hundred countries worldwide. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride unites classic and vintage styled motorcycle riders from all over the world to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. The mission is to shine a light on the bikes, fashion, and ideals of a bygone era, all for a good cause. Classic and vintage style motorcycles uniting for men’s health. Proudly supporting Movember.

Riders outside Radcliffe Camera, pictured with The Sheriff of Oxford, Cllr Andrew Gant

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was founded in Sydney, Australia, by Mark Hawwa. It was inspired by a photo of TV Show Mad Men’s Don Draper astride a classic motorcycle and wearing his finest suit. Mark decided a themed ride would be a great way of connecting niche motorcycle enthusiasts and communities while raising funds to support the men in our lives.

Thank you to our local sponsors Triumph Oxford (Premier Bikes), Kingsley Cafe, TriAgg Ltd, Oxford Products, STA Automatic Gearbox Specialists Aylesbury, Powered. Events, Lucas Classic Hillclimb, Woodmansterne, Instinct Fitness, Church Hanbrewery and Atlas Medical Services

Special thanks go out to Triumph Oxford (Premier Bikes), Kingsley Cafe and Brasenose College (on behalf of all the frontages of Radcliffe Square) for kindly hosting us.

There is still time to make a donation before fundraising closes - https://www.gentlemansride.com/rides/england/oxford

Next years event will be held on Sunday 17th May 2026.