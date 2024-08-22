The Cottesloe School in Wing celebrates outstanding GCSE results

By Anna Gunn
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:47 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 13:28 BST
The Cottesloe School is delighted to announce another year of wonderful GCSE results, reflecting the dedication and hard work of its Year 11 students.

A remarkable 38% of students have been awarded at least one GCSE graded 9-7, showcasing their exceptional academic abilities, with a staggering 90% of students achieving at least one grade 4 or above, demonstrating the school’s commitment to providing a high-quality education for all.

Louise Baldwin, Head of School, expressed her immense pride in the students’ achievements: “We are absolutely thrilled with these fantastic results. The students’ dedication, coupled with the excellent support from our teachers and support staff, has undoubtedly contributed to their success. We are incredibly proud of each and every student and wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

The Cottesloe School is committed to nurturing students’ potential and preparing them for success beyond the classroom. Whether students choose to stay and continue their education in the school’s Sixth Form or pursue other pathways, the school is confident that they are well-equipped to achieve their goals.

Sami and his parents

1. The Cottesloe School GCSE results day

Sami and his parents Photo: The Cottesloe School

Jack Abbott and parents

2. The Cottesloe School GCSE results day

Jack Abbott and parents Photo: The Cottesloe School

Abi Russon is off to college!

3. The Cottesloe School GCSE results day

Abi Russon is off to college! Photo: The Cottesloe School

Twins Erin and Connor celebrate their 16th birthday and their results today

4. The Cottesloe School GCSE results day

Twins Erin and Connor celebrate their 16th birthday and their results today Photo: The Cottesloe School

