The Applewood care home blooms with creativity in delightful flower arranging session

Residents at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home in Giffard Park, Milton Keynes, enjoyed a joyful afternoon of creativity and connection during a flower arranging session designed to inspire, engage, and foster social interaction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a wide variety of blooms at their fingertips, residents crafted beautiful arrangements, sharing tips, laughter, and stories as they worked together. The activity not only encouraged artistic expression but also strengthened friendships and promoted a sense of wellbeing within the home.

The session is part of The Applewood Care Home’s ongoing commitment to providing enriching activities that support mental, emotional, and social wellbeing. From creative workshops to community events, the home aims to create a vibrant and welcoming environment where every resident can flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents and colleagues alike left the session feeling uplifted, inspired, and proud of their beautiful floral creations. Activities like this reflect HC-One’s dedication to fostering a nurturing and stimulating environment where care and creativity go hand in hand.

Residents at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home taking part in flower arranging activity

The team is preparing for the cosy autumn months, with exciting events on the horizon including the Harvest Festival, a time to celebrate abundance, community, and togetherness.

The Applewood offers high-quality residential and residential dementia care, providing a warm and supportive environment for all its residents.

The Applewood is just one of over 280 kind and cosy HC-One homes across the UK and new residents can experience 4 weeks for the price of 3 when they join before the 30th November 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this Autumn, visit The Applewood - Care home in Milton Keynes | HC One today and find out more about life at The Applewood.

Residents at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home taking part in flower arranging activity

Amy Powell, Activities Coordinator at HC-One’s The Applewood Care Home, said: "We love hosting activities that bring our residents together in such a fun and meaningful way. Flower arranging is not only a creative outlet but also a wonderful opportunity for everyone to connect, share stories, and create lasting memories. Seeing our residents so happy and engaged is truly rewarding."