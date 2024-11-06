Thameslink and Luton Town celebrate extended partnership with Academy community day at Luton Airport Parkway

Thameslink and Luton Town FC are set to continue their partnership for a 17th season, supporting Academy players with free travel to enable them to unlock their potential.

The rail operator marked the renewed partnership by hosting a community day at Luton Airport Parkway station.

Thameslink has now provided 344 season-long passes to the Hatters’ 16 to 18-year-old apprentices since the partnership began, allowing free travel to their places of study and training.

With the support from the train company to provide the travel passes, the Luton Town Academy players are able to further achieve their sporting and academic goals.

Luton Town players made special announcements at Luton Airport Parkway as part of the community day

To celebrate the extended partnership, 20 Academy players volunteered at Luton Airport Parkway station on 30 October, where they offered to carry customers’ luggage – making their journeys smoother.

The youngsters promoted this service to passengers with special station announcements and, in return for their efforts, encouraged people to donate to the mental health charity, Mind – Thameslink’s charity partner.

As part of the community day, Academy players also planted fresh bulbs in the flower beds and cleaned up pieces of litter, which will help improve the look and feel of the station.

Safety & Security School Engagement Manager for Thameslink, Ross Evans, who participated in the community day, said: “It was great to join Luton Academy players to give back to the community at Luton Airport Parkway station.

"We’re delighted we are continuing our longstanding partnership with the football club, so these young people can pursue their passion for football and develop their talents. It’s one of the ways we can make a real difference for people in the communities we serve.

“We also took the opportunity to talk to the players about using the rail network safely so they can feel confident when travelling, and we look forward to welcoming them back to the railway soon.”

Kobie Dee, Head of Education at Luton Town, said: "Education is essential for footballers, offering skills beyond the field. It prepares them for life after or alongside football by fostering critical thinking, communication, and adaptability.

"Exploring careers at Thameslink and gaining work experience broadens their horizons once their football career ends and opens paths for future success."