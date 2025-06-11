Thames Valley motorists hit with almost £750k worth of fines for using phones while driving

Fines totalling nearly £750,000 have been issued to drivers for using their phones while driving since 2023.

The figure includes more than 200 people being fined in just the first two months of this year.

New data gathered by personal injury claim experts Accident Claims Advice shows that the force sent out 230 FPNs (Fixed Penalty Notices) between January 1 and March 7, 2025. That works out at an average of between three and four mobile phone offences being committed every day.

A law against making mobile phone calls or sending messages while driving in Great Britain has been in place since 2003.

People using a mobile phone while driving face a £200 fine and six penalty points on their licence.

However, three years ago, the law became stricter, meaning any use of a handheld device would trigger an offence, resulting in a £200 fine and six penalty points on your licence.

2025 is due to be another busy year for Thames Valley Police as it penalises drivers distracted by devices. 1,733 FPNs were issued in 2023, followed by another 1,729 last year.

It means that drivers across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire have been slapped with a massive £738,400 worth of fines since 2023.

The figure is similar to nearby Surrey, where the police force dished out £846,600 in fines from the start of 2023 to the middle of May this year.

Accident Claims Advice solicitor Michael Higgins, said: "The number of mobile phone driving offences is extremely worrying - especially given the potentially devastating consequences of someone not paying full attention when operating a vehicle.

"A road traffic accident caused by someone looking at their phone while driving could turn a person's life upside down in a split second.

"It's important that they know that legal support is available to them if they want to seek compensation for the harm they suffered."

> The information was gathered through an FOI request sent to forces including Thames Valley Police.