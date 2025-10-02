Thame charity to benefit from epic challenge

A leading Thame property consultancy is embarking on a walking challenge to boost the funds of a local charity which supports families and their young children.

Fisher German is celebrating its 25th anniversary with its ‘Big 25’ charity challenge, where colleagues will travel between the firm’s 25 UK office locations without using motorised transport to raise money for 25 different charities.

Colleagues from across the firm originally aimed to raise £25,000 from the ambitious relay, but this target has already been smashed, and they are now looking to boost this further. Fisher German also pledged to match-fund any donations up to £25,000 from supporters, meaning that more than £50,000 will be split equally between the 25 charities.

A team from Fisher German’s Thame office was passed the relay baton by colleagues from Worcester before they began their 16-mile challenge to the firm’s High Wycombe office.

Fisher German’s team leaving the Thame office on their leg of the Big 25 challenge

The Thame office has chosen The Red Kite Family Centre in the town as their nominated charity which supports children and families in Thame and the surrounding villages by hosting activities and groups, advice sessions and courses.

They will be waved off by the team from The Red Kite Family Centre before walking 16 miles.

Nicola Hawes, Sales Adviser at Fisher German’s Thame office, said the funds raised would help The Red Kite Family Centre to continue to provide vital services.

“For as long as I can remember, Red Kite has been a welcoming space where mothers can meet with their health visitor or midwife,” she said.

“Whether you're a first-time mum or have a growing family, it has always provided a safe, warm, and supportive environment for parents.

“Red Kite also offers regular stay-and-play sessions for babies and children up to five-years-old, giving them the opportunity to play, learn, and develop social skills. Importantly, these sessions are inclusive and supportive of all children, including those with additional or sensory needs.

“One of our colleagues, Christina McQuillan, became a mother in 2021, and having the Red Kite Centre available during that time was invaluable. It offered her support and guidance as she navigated the early stages of motherhood for the first time.

“Being new to the area, Red Kite also gave her the opportunity to connect with other local mums - some going through the same experiences, and others who could offer advice and share their own parenting journeys.

“Red Kite has been a great support not only to Christina, but also to my sister and friends. We’re truly fortunate to have such a vital resource in our small town.”

Marie Scott, the Manager at the Red Kite Family Centre, said: "We're over the moon to be the chosen charity for Fisher German’s Thame branch, and to be in such fantastic company with the other 24 charities chosen.

“We serve around 300 local families every year, through our support, groups and activities so the “FG Big 25 Challenge” is a genuine community endeavour and will help us to continue providing the support and services we do to these families.”

The Big 25 challenge coincides with Fisher German undergoing a major rebrand, positioning it as a pioneering, driven consultancy with trusted experts who share knowledge across the business and provide substantial added value to clients.

The firm has also updated its external logo and colours to reflect a shift in mindset, a change in its growth strategy, and its future ambitions.

Big 25 legs have already seen colleagues travel by tandem bikes and unicycles, swim across open water, and even dance in a conga line as part of the mammoth 2,400-mile journey between the offices.

Anyone wishing to donate should visit Fisher German’s GiveWheel link at https://givewheel.com/fundraising/7005/fisher-germans-big-25-challenge/.