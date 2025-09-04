Thame care home strikes the right note with ‘Day at the Proms’

Pam Huntington, Debbie, Madeline Scott, Florence Savage, Pat Jones, Barry Munden, Violinist Kai Choi, Gita Thomas, and Halle James

The sound of strings and soaring vocals filled the garden at a care home in Thame as residents enjoyed a special ‘Day at the Proms’ celebration.

The team at Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall, on Stock Road, brought a taste of the Royal Albert Hall to residents and members of the community with an afternoon of live classical performances from local violinist Kai and operatic tenor Yuri.

From soaring arias to toe-tapping strings, the performances hit all the right notes and created an uplifting atmosphere reminiscent of the world-famous BBC Proms. To top the day off, guests were treated to a tasty afternoon tea, specially prepared by the home’s Head Chef.

Reflecting on the afternoon, resident Betty Manhood said: “The best part of the day was the vocal performance by the operatic tenor, Yuri. His voice was outstanding, and it was lovely to hear the classical songs by the other musicians throughout the day, too.”

Alana Corr, Home Manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “Music always brings such joy to the home – it has the power to lift spirits, spark memories and get toes tapping. The Proms are a particularly beloved British summer staple, and we have a host of classical music fans living here, so we know just how special it’d be to host our very own version of it.

“Our event was a wonderful way to come together with residents, their families and the local community. Everyone said how much they enjoyed the performances, and the afternoon tea was the perfect encore to a memorable day.

“This could very well be the start of a new tradition; we’re already looking forward to next summer!”

Cuttlebrook Hall is a state-of-the-art care home that provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies and includes its own cinema, hair and beauty salon and pub.