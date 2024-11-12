Thame care home joins forces with the Royal British Legion to mark Remembrance Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cuttlebrook Hall in Thame has commemorated Remembrance Day with a heartfelt event for residents.

Residents at Care UK’s Cuttlebrook Hall, on Stock Road, were joined by members of the Royal British Legion in Thame for a special afternoon tea. Residents and visitors listened to a service led by the President of the Thames Royal British Legion branch.

Everyone enjoyed an afternoon tea of traditional finger sandwiches and sweet treats, and as part of the home’s Remembrance Sunday plans, residents were also treated to entertainment from singer Phoebe Ambridge, who performed a variety of much-loved wartime songs, adding to the day’s significance.

Alana Corr, Home Manager at Cuttlebrook Hall, said: “It was fantastic to host members of Thame’s Royal British Legion at Cuttlebrook Hall. Remembrance Sunday is a poignant time for all of us, and seeing the residents get together to honour the lives of those who gave so much was truly heartwarming.

(L-R) Ann Midwinter, County President of Oxfordshire RBL, Margaret Rayner, resident at Cuttlebrook Hall, Roger Mackriell, Chairman of Royal British Legion’s Thame branch.

“We could see how special the experience was for residents, particularly as they listened to wartime songs and spent time with the special guests from the Royal British Legion. We want to say a huge thank you to the Royal British Legion members who took the time to visit and reflect with us.”

Cuttlebrook Hall is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential, dementia and short-term respite care. The care home incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities and includes a cinema, hair salon and café.