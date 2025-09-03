Tesco customers have a golden chance to award £5,000 to local school this Saturday

Tesco Golden Grants

Customers in Aylesbury will have the chance to start their local school’s academic year off with a bang this Saturday by awarding a £5,000 grant as part of Tesco’s Golden Grants event.

From 12 noon to 1 pm at the retailer’s Aylesbury Extra store on Broadfields Retail Park, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.

The schools hoping to secure the £5,000 are St Joseph's Catholic Infant School Community Association, which is looking to buy some astroturf to allow children to play in all weathers; Waddesdon Village Primary School, which is aiming to install some new lighting equipment for its hall; and Stone Church of England School, whose staff want to buy resources and equipment for their outdoor play area.

Alice Dujardin, store manager at the Aylesbury Extra, said: “We are delighted to be hosting Golden Grants this Saturday. Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to a fantastic local cause.

“Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area, and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.”

There will be 107 specially selected Tesco stores taking part in Saturday’s Golden Grants event across the UK, which will see a total of more than £500,000 awarded to local school projects.

The event is part of Tesco’s £8million Stronger Starts programme, which supports children and young people in local communities to access healthy and nutritious food as well as activities designed to improve their physical health.