Taylor Wimpey unveils new outdoor libraries to enhance reading skills
and live on Freeview channel 276
Celebrating literacy in the local community, the new libraries, which are currently being installed at Aston Reach, Franklin Park, Coopers Grange, The Heath, The Vale, and Stortford Fields, will offer residents a diverse range of books suitable for all ages, and will give them chance to discover new and old stories.
Jason Turner, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: "We are extremely excited to introduce our brand-new outdoor libraries to our developments, creating spaces where residents can come together to share their favourite novels. By providing access to books for both adults and children, we hope to foster a sense of community and inspire a lifelong love for reading."
The outdoor libraries will be accessible to all residents and visitors, with books available for borrowing or donation. Residents are encouraged to take a book, enjoy it at their leisure, and return it for others to enjoy. Additionally, residents are welcome to contribute to the libraries by donating books they have finished reading, thus ensuring a constant rotation of fresh reading material.
To find out more about the homes available from Taylor Wimpey in the North Thames area, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.