Taylor Wimpey unveils new outdoor libraries to enhance reading skills

Taylor Wimpey North Thames is proud to announce the installation of outdoor libraries across seven of its developments. The new libraries will aim to encourage a love for reading within the community and will provide residents with access to a wide selection of adult and children's books on a bring and borrow basis.

Celebrating literacy in the local community, the new libraries, which are currently being installed at Aston Reach, Franklin Park, Coopers Grange, The Heath, The Vale, and Stortford Fields, will offer residents a diverse range of books suitable for all ages, and will give them chance to discover new and old stories.

Jason Turner, Sales Manager at Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: "We are extremely excited to introduce our brand-new outdoor libraries to our developments, creating spaces where residents can come together to share their favourite novels. By providing access to books for both adults and children, we hope to foster a sense of community and inspire a lifelong love for reading."

The outdoor libraries will be accessible to all residents and visitors, with books available for borrowing or donation. Residents are encouraged to take a book, enjoy it at their leisure, and return it for others to enjoy. Additionally, residents are welcome to contribute to the libraries by donating books they have finished reading, thus ensuring a constant rotation of fresh reading material.