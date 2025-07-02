Taylor Wimpey secures planning approval for 370 homes at Aylesbury development
Phase one of Hampden Fields East will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with a percentage designated for affordable housing. All homes are designed with the future in mind and will be equipped with the latest energy efficient features such as air source heat pumps and triple glazed windows. Once complete, the development will also bring new schools, dedicated sports areas, and a local centre at the heart of it.
Taylor Wimpey will also create a significant amount of public green space including a wildflower meadow and community orchard which will offer families plenty of room to play, relax and connect.
Taylor Wimpey’s planning application was approved by Buckinghamshire Council on 26th June 2025 and works on site are now underway.
Hayden Dolby, Managing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to have received planning approval for our Hampden Fields East development and are thrilled to be bringing a brand-new community to the town of Aylesbury where we have a history of building. We look forward to watching the development progress and helping our customers find their dream new home with us.”
Hampden Fields is ideally located on the edge of vibrant Aylesbury, near Stoke Mandeville, with easy access via the A413. Future residents will benefit from Aylesbury’s wide range of amenities, including top-performing Grammar Schools and the popular Waterside Theatre, while enjoying excellent transport links to London via nearby train services and major A roads connecting to the M25.
To find out more information or to book an appointment at the sales cabin currently located at Hampden Fields West, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/aylesbury/hampden-fields-east
