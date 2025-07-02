Taylor Wimpey secures planning approval for 370 homes at Aylesbury development

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is delighted to announce that it will bring 370 new homes to Aylesbury after receiving planning approval for the first phase at its Hampden Fields East development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phase one of Hampden Fields East will comprise a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with a percentage designated for affordable housing. All homes are designed with the future in mind and will be equipped with the latest energy efficient features such as air source heat pumps and triple glazed windows. Once complete, the development will also bring new schools, dedicated sports areas, and a local centre at the heart of it.

Taylor Wimpey will also create a significant amount of public green space including a wildflower meadow and community orchard which will offer families plenty of room to play, relax and connect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Wimpey’s planning application was approved by Buckinghamshire Council on 26th June 2025 and works on site are now underway.

Taylor Wimpey have secured planning permission to bring 370 homes to Aylesbury later this year (Representative CGI of proposed development pictured)

Hayden Dolby, Managing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to have received planning approval for our Hampden Fields East development and are thrilled to be bringing a brand-new community to the town of Aylesbury where we have a history of building. We look forward to watching the development progress and helping our customers find their dream new home with us.”

Hampden Fields is ideally located on the edge of vibrant Aylesbury, near Stoke Mandeville, with easy access via the A413. Future residents will benefit from Aylesbury’s wide range of amenities, including top-performing Grammar Schools and the popular Waterside Theatre, while enjoying excellent transport links to London via nearby train services and major A roads connecting to the M25.

To find out more information or to book an appointment at the sales cabin currently located at Hampden Fields West, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/aylesbury/hampden-fields-east

Carly Today's top deal - Unlock hidden features and save money with Carly’s smart car diagnostic tool £ 50.00 Buy now Buy now Ever wondered what that warning light on your dashboard actually means? Basic OBD scanners might tell you the code – but Carly goes much further. This clever German-made device pairs with a powerful app to translate those fault codes, explain what’s wrong, and even guide you through potential fixes. You’ll also unlock bonus features, like hidden menus and digital speedos on compatible cars. Right now, you can get 20% off as part of Carly’s Birthday Sale with code BDAY20.