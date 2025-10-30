Taylor Wimpey raises £13,000 for Milton Keynes bereaved children's charity

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands has raised more than £13,000 in support of its chosen charity partner, Harry’s Rainbow, a dedicated Milton Keynes charity for bereaved children.

In October, Taylor Wimpey staff, along with their suppliers and subcontractors, took part in the Taylor Wimpey South Midlands Charity Triathlon at Whittlebury Park Golf Club in Towcester.

Throughout the day, participants took part in clay pigeon and crossbow shooting, an 18-hole golf tournament, and a quad-bike safari skills trial, followed by dinner and an auction. The £13,000 raised will assist Harry’s Rainbow with its mission to be one of the leading providers of support services for bereaved children and their families in and around Milton Keynes.

Alison Johnson, Fundraising and Events Manager for Harry’s Rainbow, said: “We’re thrilled to be Taylor Wimpey South Midlands’ charity partner in 2025, and their fundraising efforts for the Charity Triathlon and auction represented their dedication to Harry’s Rainbow.

“Without the help of these vital funds, we wouldn’t be able to continue to offer the emotional and practical support bereaved children and their families need during the difficult grieving process. We can’t thank Taylor Wimpey South Midlands enough for their continued and dedicated support.”

Hayden Dolby, Managing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We were thrilled to show our support for Harry’s Rainbow for another year. Harry’s Rainbow is crucial for children and families within the Milton Keynes community needing that extra support while they’re grieving a loved one, and it’s important to us to support organisations that give so much to the local area.

“We’re so proud of our team, suppliers, and subcontractors who took part in our Charity Triathlon to raise such an incredible amount for Harry’s Rainbow.”

The Milton Keynes-based charity has been supporting bereaved children in the Buckinghamshire city since 2011 through a range of bereavement support services such as trips out, therapeutic mentoring, and short breaks at the charity's Rainbow Retreat.

To find out more about the work Harry’s Rainbow carries out, visit: https://harrysrainbow.co.uk

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is based in Newton Leys, Milton Keynes, and is building new homes across the city. To find out more information, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/milton-keynes