Taylor Wimpey honours healthcare heroes at Stoke Mandeville Hospital this International Nurses’ Day

This International Nurses’ Day, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands has extended its heartfelt gratitude to healthcare professionals at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury. In a gesture of appreciation, the housebuilder has covered the costs for a lunch at a nurse and midwifery conference to say thank you for their hard work and dedication.

Observed every year on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth, International Nurses’ Day celebrates and raises awareness of the work nurses do around the world which is often undervalued.

The lunch was enjoyed by 100 nurses and midwives from across Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, which includes Stoke Mandeville Hospital, and the donation from Taylor Wimpey is part of the housebuilder's ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities that surround its Hampden Fields development in Aylesbury.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re proud to celebrate the work nurses do around the world this International Nurses’ Day and hope the staff at Stoke Mandeville Hospital enjoy their lunch. Nurses and midwives are incredibly essential, and awareness days such as these remind us just where we would be without their dedication.

“Providing this lunch is our humble way of saying thank you to all the nurses and medical staff who tirelessly care for our communities.”

Jenny Ricketts, Chief Nurse at Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “We would like to thank Taylor Wimpey for helping us to celebrate International Nurse Day. Our nurses and midwives do an amazing job caring for people in our hospitals as well as their own homes and our annual Nursing and Midwifery conference is just one way that shows our appreciation for providing outstanding care to the people of Buckinghamshire.”

This initiative underscores Taylor Wimpey’s dedication to celebrating and supporting healthcare professionals within the local community. Alongside the community support, Taylor Wimpey also offers a Key Worker Discount Scheme which provides financial support to key workers, including the NHS, looking to purchase a new home.