Talented Stewkley cricketer appointed ambassador for leading female cricket brand

A talented Stewkley cricketer is set to become one of the new faces of female cricket, after joining pioneering sportswear brand, Maiden Cricket, as its latest ambassador.

25-year-old Ellie Hardings, who is captain at Stewkley Vicarage Cricket Club, has joined Maiden Cricket to help promote women and girls’ participation in cricket and grow the game for future generations.

Maiden Cricket was launched by teenage sisters Honor and Cat Black in 2024. Fed up with wearing uncomfortable and ill-fitting cricket gear made solely for boys, the girls set out to design stylish, comfortable and functional clothing specifically for female cricketers.

Female players from across the country were encouraged to apply to become a Maiden Ambassador, with the company receiving hundreds of applications. The programme supports female players aged 8+ who are passionate about promoting inclusivity and growing girls’ cricket in schools, universities and clubs.

Ellie Hardings

Cricket has been a huge part of Ellie’s life from a young age as she watched her dad coach her brother’s team. She first picked up a bat at a girls’ softball tournament in primary school, which led to a trial for her county team. A cricket highlight for Ellie was playing on the pitch at Lord’s as part of the MCC Women’s Day.

Ellie said: “I’ve been around cricket my whole life, but my passion for the game was reignited in 2024 when the Stewkley Women’s team was founded by Buckinghamshire Cricket Club’s Women’s and Girl’s Cricket Development Officer Claire Munday, which led to me becoming a player, captain and coach.

“When I was a teenager, I gave up cricket because there wasn’t a local club that offered women's cricket. My passion for the game was still there, but the opportunities were not. Today, the landscape is much different, and I want to be a part of that continued growth. I became a Maiden Ambassador to help create more opportunities for girls and women at grassroots level, ensuring they have access to a fun and supportive cricketing environment to grow their love for the game. I want to create a legacy in my community, ensuring that young players have a clear pathway to continue playing from a young age into adulthood.”

Ellie and her team mates at Stewkley Vicarage Cricket Club recently debuted their new Maiden Cricket kit, which includes a heartfelt tribute to Ellie’s mum, Kim Hardings, a huge supporter of the club who sadly passed away from cancer earlier this year.

Jamie Hardings, Alan Hardings, Ellie Hardings and Tom Hardings.

Ellie added: “My mum, Kim, was a true champion of the team. She was our greatest supporter, a regular at our matches, and a constant source of encouragement (often through her M&S picnics!) The community we built here at Stewkley meant a lot to her as she saw how happy it made me, and she loved being part of it.

“After she passed away in January, we decided to honour her memory in several ways. Our kit now features a pink heart on the sleeve, and we fundraised for the Florence Nightingale Hospice charity during our Stewkley Women's Cricket Festival. We were honoured to win the inaugural Kim Hardings Cup, a trophy that will forever celebrate her love for the team and the community.”

Cat Black, co-founder at Maiden Cricket, added:“At Maiden, we’re all about championing girls’ cricket by highlighting what a fantastic sport it is for building confidence and team spirit.

“We’ve already built a great community to help share our mission and it’s awesome to have Ellie join the crew. There’s no doubt she’s going to crush it as a Maiden ambassador.”

For more information about Maiden Cricket, visit www.maiden-cricket.co.uk/.