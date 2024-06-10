Taking fundraising to new heights at Berryfields Day Nursery
Taking to the skies over Peterborough, Rebecca Powell from the award-winning setting on Nimrod Street made the jump from 13,000ft in aid of the British Heart Foundation, and was delighted to raise a total of £500.00 for the charity thanks to the donations of generous supporters, which will now go towards funding research into congenital heart disease.
The skydive is the latest in a series of fundraisers for the Berryfields team, who have recently enjoyed initiatives including dress down days, bake sales and raffles for the cause.
Berryfields Day Nursery Manager, Jessica D'arcy explained;
“Rebecca’s dedication to making a difference to the lives of others is truly inspiring and we are all so proud of her for going to these efforts to raise money for our charity of the year. We are fortunate to have such a caring team who always go above and beyond, as well as a hugely supportive network of nursery families who show so much generosity.”
Berryfields have adopted the British Heart Foundation for a year-long fundraising drive.