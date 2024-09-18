Tackling world’s biggest half marathon for Milton Keynes hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An optician took on the challenge of running a half marathon last Sunday and smashed his fundraising goal for the Willen Hospice. Steve Moore, retail director at Specsavers Milton Keynes, ran the AJ Bell Great North Run while raising £2,600 money for the hospice, which needs to raise £5.9million each year to provide its services free of charge.

He was among 60,000 runners taking on the 13.1-mile route from Newcastle to South Shields.

Steve’s team at the store has already held multiple fundraising events for this charity, whose work provides an essential service to people every day, not only at the in-patient unit but also by the Willen at Home team.

Steve says: ‘They need to raise £11.23 every minute to provide this care, we have fundraised £1,300, which Specsavers Milton Keynes will be matching, totalling us at over £2,600’

Photo by RUN 4 FFWPU on Pexels

‘I completed the race in 2 hours and 39 minutes, it was an electric atmosphere which made up for the miserable weather!’

‘While I fortunately haven't had direct experience of their services, there aren't many people in the local area who don't have a connection with them.’

To donate, go online at: ajbellgreatnorthrun2024.enthuse.com/pf/steve-moore

Anyone unable to visit the Specsavers Milton Keynes store unaccompanied due to disability or illness can receive care at home via a team of mobile opticians. The Specsavers home visits service covers more than 90% of the UK.

For further information, call the store on 01908 662116 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/miltonkeynes