Tackling world’s biggest half marathon for Milton Keynes hospice
He was among 60,000 runners taking on the 13.1-mile route from Newcastle to South Shields.
Steve’s team at the store has already held multiple fundraising events for this charity, whose work provides an essential service to people every day, not only at the in-patient unit but also by the Willen at Home team.
Steve says: ‘They need to raise £11.23 every minute to provide this care, we have fundraised £1,300, which Specsavers Milton Keynes will be matching, totalling us at over £2,600’
‘I completed the race in 2 hours and 39 minutes, it was an electric atmosphere which made up for the miserable weather!’
‘While I fortunately haven't had direct experience of their services, there aren't many people in the local area who don't have a connection with them.’
To donate, go online at: ajbellgreatnorthrun2024.enthuse.com/pf/steve-moore
