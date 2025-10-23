Swimming skills learnt at Stoke Mandeville Stadium pool save young boy after scare at sea

A young swimmer at Stoke Mandeville Stadium recently demonstrated just how vital swimming skills can be when a boat trip on a family holiday to Turkey took a frightening turn.

Walter Keeler, aged 9, and his family were among a group of holidaymakers enjoying a trip out to sea. Part of the excursion included a chance to swim off the side of the boat, so during one of the stop-off points, that is exactly what Walter, and a number of other passengers did.

Walter’s parents had not jumped in but were planning to join him for a swim. Before they could, the boat started pulling away. Despite the choppy water and growing distance, Walter remained calm, using techniques he learned in his swimming lessons to stay safe while waiting for the boat to return.

Walter has been swimming at Stoke Mandeville Stadium since October 2020, having started at Stage 1, he currently swims twice a week with the Advanced+ and Academy classes.

Walter with his bravery certificate from the team at SMS.

Walter recalled how he felt, when the boat started pulling away: “I knew this was an emergency and even though I was scared I remembered my drowning prevention lessons so flipped onto my back and floated to save my energy. I’d remembered ‘don’t panic.’

"I am so grateful to all my swim teachers and my drowning prevention lessons.”

Walter’s mum said: “It’s difficult to put into words exactly how it felt, emotions run wild when your child is involved. When Walter jumped in, I let him go first. He’s so natural in the water, like a fish, and it would’ve been cruel to hold him back.

"But when the boat suddenly started moving away, I realised I was too far to reach him if anything went wrong.

“I could still see Walter, but I was panicking. But he didn’t. He stayed calm, remembered his training, and used the skills he’s been taught. That training is why he feels safe in the water, and why we’ve always had confidence in him. As careful as we are, things can happen beyond your control. But because of what he’s learned, he had the ability to stay safe in a situation that could’ve gone very differently.”

In recognition of his bravery and quick thinking, Walter received a bravery certificate from the team at SMS. His instructors credit his training for helping him stay composed and safe during the incident. Laura Sinclair, swimming teacher at SMS, said:

“Walter has shown exceptional progress and maturity in the water. His ability to remain calm under pressure and apply his training in a real-life situation highlights the importance of teaching young swimmers not just how to swim, but how to stay safe in unexpected circumstances.”

SMS is operated by More Leisure Community Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of the national charity for wheelchair sport, WheelPower.