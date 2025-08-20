Superhero Riding for the Disabled participants fly around Dorney Lake

Equine care and riding are proven therapies for a variety of physical and mental disabilities, and the RDA’s work with families is truly exceptional. Across the UK, the RDA operates around 500 centres, supporting more than 25,000 disabled children and adults.

Located in Teddington, south-west London, Park Lane Stables is one of the few remaining urban stables, with both horses and humans at the heart of the community. Horses have been part of this site since at least the 1830s, when they were kept by the local fire service to pull the fire wagon.