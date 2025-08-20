Superhero Riding for the Disabled participants fly around Dorney Lake

Woody and Sophie, along with team captain Esme, flew through the swim, run and bike around Dorney Lake, raising money for the Riding for the Disabled Association.

Park Lane Stables is an award-winning Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) centre offering a wide range of activities, including assisted riding, horse care, carriage driving, and equine therapy.

Equine care and riding are proven therapies for a variety of physical and mental disabilities, and the RDA’s work with families is truly exceptional. Across the UK, the RDA operates around 500 centres, supporting more than 25,000 disabled children and adults.

Its President, Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, affectionately refers to Park Lane Stables as “the pavement ponies.”

Located in Teddington, south-west London, Park Lane Stables is one of the few remaining urban stables, with both horses and humans at the heart of the community. Horses have been part of this site since at least the 1830s, when they were kept by the local fire service to pull the fire wagon.

With the Olympic rings in the background, the RDA team prep for the first leg of the MARVEL Superhero Triathlon

With the Olympic rings in the background, the RDA team prep for the first leg of the MARVEL Superhero Triathlon Photo: Submitted

Team Captain Esme Higgs, ThisEsme, joined the RDA team at Dorney Lake

Team Captain Esme Higgs, ThisEsme, joined the RDA team at Dorney Lake Photo: Submitted

RDA ready to make a splash!

RDA ready to make a splash! Photo: Submitted

On your marks! The team line up on a pontoon at the historic Olympic Dorney Lake

On your marks! The team line up on a pontoon at the historic Olympic Dorney Lake Photo: Submitted

