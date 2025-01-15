Stunning Ashendon village captured by Aylesbury drone
A convenient place to park is the Lower End Playground car park that has ample space and is convenient to get to. Whilst the kids are playing in the playground you can take in the breath-taking views of the stunning countryside.
In the height of Summer, everything is exceptionally green and vibrant. The thermals that are generated from the village mean that there are many kites flying around the area. The playground has seating and is a fantastic place to have a picnic whilst you enjoy the countryside views.
The nearby St Mary’s Church is a peaceful oasis that can be enjoyed anytime, take a stroll through the grounds and go inside to view the historic architecture.