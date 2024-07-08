Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 750 people attended the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 2nd June to watch Strictly Florence, a dancing competition with professional dancers partnering with local people, all competing to become Strictly Florence Champion. Produced by Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, Strictly Florence celebrates 35 years of Hospice Care in Buckinghamshire and raised over £35,000 for the Hospice.

Strictly Florence was hosted by La Voix, compered by Bucks Radio’s Nathan Cooper and the dancers were judged by Anita Dobson, Chris Hollins, David Anderson and Tony Hadley. It was a night full of great fun and fabulous dances.

Host La Voix said “I absolutely loved being involved with Strictly Florence, it completely exceeded my expectations and honestly couldn’t have gone off any better. So much love in one room, and how amazing that it raised so much money for the Charity. Wonderful people coming together to achieve wonderful things.”

The winning couple was Joanna Beardsmore-Dilks and Charlotte Day who performed to ‘Money, Money, Money’. There were also performances by Urban Strides, Guy Duggan and Joanne Banham and Arts One.

Anita Dobson, Chris Hollins and Tony Hadley with Joanna Beardsmore-Dilks and Charlotte Day

Strictly photos are now available on our website at Strictly Florence raises £35,000 - Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity (fnhospice.org.uk)