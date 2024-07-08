Strictly Florence raises £35,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
Strictly Florence was hosted by La Voix, compered by Bucks Radio’s Nathan Cooper and the dancers were judged by Anita Dobson, Chris Hollins, David Anderson and Tony Hadley. It was a night full of great fun and fabulous dances.
Host La Voix said “I absolutely loved being involved with Strictly Florence, it completely exceeded my expectations and honestly couldn’t have gone off any better. So much love in one room, and how amazing that it raised so much money for the Charity. Wonderful people coming together to achieve wonderful things.”
The winning couple was Joanna Beardsmore-Dilks and Charlotte Day who performed to ‘Money, Money, Money’. There were also performances by Urban Strides, Guy Duggan and Joanne Banham and Arts One.
Strictly photos are now available on our website at Strictly Florence raises £35,000 - Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity (fnhospice.org.uk)
Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity would like to thank Chris Shennan, Molly Lewin, Ruth Mayhew, Kyra Lea, Karen Selby, Adam Scott, Steve Lambert, Jessica Simmons, Joanna Beardsmore-Dilks, Charlotte Day, Christina Nicholls, Alfie Manser, Angela Spang, Connor McGwyre, Amy Quinlan, Helayna Liviero, Emma Clarke, Hannah Thoms, Jo Banham, Guy Duggan, Arts 1, Urban Strides, Bucks Radio, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Nathan Cooper, La Voix, Anita Dobson, Chris Hollins, David Anderson and Tony Hadley for their participation in this event.
