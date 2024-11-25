Storm Bert didn’t dampen Aylesbury’s Christmas spirit at Christmas on the Cobbles 2024

On Sunday 24 November, Aylesbury Town Council brought residents and visitors together for the town’s annual Christmas event, marking the start of the festive season in Aylesbury despite the bad weather.

The event programme was revised for everyone’s safety, however there was still walkabout entertainment, games, crafts, activities and performances inside Friars Square shopping centre. A free funfair in Kingsbury and workshops in local businesses were also held to spread the Christmas spirit.

There were digital fireworks in the form of a projection onto the old Crown Court building, and thanks to the community spirit of Aylesbury’s residents, many people stayed until the very end and the crowd came together around the clock tower to count down to the town’s lights switch-on. Pictures and videos of the event can be seen across the Town Council’s social media channels.

The Town Council extends its thanks to all volunteers, event sponsors and supporters:

Christmas lights in Aylesbury Town Centre

· Friars Square shopping centre

· Bucks Radio

· BORG

· Chiltern View Ice Rink

· Hand Talking

· K Y Green Funeral Directors

· Zoomania

· Michael Anthony

· Pegasus Gym

· Market House & Points of Difference office space

· Buckinghamshire Council

The Town Council looks forward to welcoming visitors to their next community event, Carolfest at St Mary’s Church on Sunday 8 December.