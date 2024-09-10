Stone House residents say ‘Aloha!’ to Hawaiian traditions

‘I bet this will be in the Bucks Herald by next week’ said Eileen (91) with a knowing raise of the eyebrows at a Hawaiian Luau hosted for Stone House Nursing Home residents and relatives this week.

Never one to miss out on an activity, Eileen (pictured) particularly enjoyed a Hawaiian Luau held at Stone House Nursing Home this week. As usual her witty comments and friendly nature were appreciated by all. Not content with a simple grass skirt around the waist, Eileen opted for one as a head band too. Although she liked the picture with blue hair it was agreed that perhaps her usual colour suited her better… As the afternoon drew to a close Eileen remarked ‘I bet this will be in the Bucks Herald by next week’ and staff all agreed it would make her week if in fact it was!

Residents of Stone House Nursing Home and their relatives enjoyed their very own Hawaiian Luau. Grass skirts and flower garlands were given out on arrival and tropical mocktails and fruit platters were served throughout. Music played and elderly residents enjoyed time with their families in the last of the summer sun.

Hawaiian Luaus are typical of Hawaiian cultures. A true Luau would include cultural performances, live music and, of course, a feast of traditional Hawaiian foods. They are often held to celebrate big occasions such as births, victories and important moments in the community. Although there was no occasion to celebrate as such, each moment with an elderly relative is one to be cherished and this served as a great occasion to do just that.