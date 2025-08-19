Stokenchurch Care Home serves a slice of community spirit for Afternoon Tea Week

Gabriela Luca (R), Head Chef at Chiltern Grange Care Home, serving up Afternoon Tea treats in Stokenchurch

Residents of Stokenchurch were treated to a surprise serving of sandwiches, scones and cake this week, as Chiltern Grange Care Home, part of Porthaven Care Homes, celebrated Afternoon Tea Week.

Setting up in the heart of the village, the home’s staff shared handmade scones, cakes and refreshing cups of tea with passers-by, shopkeepers and neighbours — a simple yet heartfelt gesture to celebrate the much-loved British tradition and connect with the local community.

As part of the visit, the team handed out invitations for a special Afternoon Tea at 3pm on Friday, 15th August — an extended version of the home’s much-loved weekly gathering, created to celebrate Afternoon Tea Week and welcome visitors to see life inside the home.

Gabriela Luca, head chef at Porthaven’s Chiltern Grange Care Home, said: “There’s something so simple but special about sharing food with others; it brings people together in a way nothing else can. Afternoon Tea Week was the perfect excuse to step outside our doors and meet more of our neighbours in the local community.

Gabriela Luca, Head Chef at Chiltern Grange Care Home

“We are incredibly proud of the food we serve our residents, and sharing a taste of that with the Stokenchurch community was the perfect way to invite them to see what life is like inside our home.”