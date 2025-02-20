Stoke Mandeville Stadium receive generous equipment donation from Showcase Interiors

Wheelchair basketball session.

Stoke Mandeville Stadium (SMS) are celebrating a generous donation of 10 brand-new multisport wheelchairs thanks to the award-winning furniture dealers, Showcase Interiors.

The Essex-based furniture company invited SMS’s Charlotte White to their conference in 2024 to deliver a presentation on inclusive sport and used that event to announce the gifting of over £9,000 of equipment, for use at SMS, the birthplace of the Paralympic Movement.

Charlotte White, Health and Wellbeing Manager for More Leisure Community Trust (MLCT), which operates the facility on behalf of the national charity for wheelchair sport, WheelPower, said:

“Thank you to Showcase Interiors for their amazing generosity. I cannot express how much of a difference these will make for disabled people accessing physical activity at our centre.

“On February 12th, we launched a series of weekly wheelchair basketball sessions, which are open to all, giving people the chance to use this new equipment. They’ll take place every Wednesday between 5pm and 6.30pm led by a wheelchair basketball coach. The first four sessions will be completely free thanks to funding secured from British Wheelchair Basketball, and after that it’ll be £4 per session.

“Wheelchair basketball is an inclusive sport meaning these sessions are open to disabled and non-disabled people.”

Nigel Boreham, founder of Showcase Interiors added:

“Showcase was thrilled to support SMS as part of our annual tradition, where the Showcase Group comes together to give back to a chosen cause. In 2024, our team event saw 100 staff members collaborate to build 10 Multisport Wheelchairs.

“Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion are core values of our group, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to assist the stadium in making sports more accessible and inclusive for all.”

Stoke Mandeville Stadium is operated by MLCT in partnership with Serco Leisure.

To book your place at the new wheelchair basketball session, please contact SMS at https://www.stokemandevillestadium.co.uk/contact-us/