Stoke Mandeville Stadium launches free after dark walking club in support of This Girl Can campaign

Stoke Mandeville Stadium are launching a free to attend night-time walking club to show its backing for This Girl Can’s (TGC) Let’s Lift the Curfew campaign, which aims to highlight the fact that almost 75% of women alter their outdoor activity routines during the winter months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent research from TGC has shown that around one in four (24%) women ensure they take well-lit routes, almost a quarter (23%) avoid certain areas altogether and one in five (20%) glance behind them to ensure they’re not being followed, while exercising after dark.

Brian Taylor, chair of More Community Leisure Trust, which operates the centre in partnership with Serco Leisure, said: “It’s important that people are able to stay active whatever the time of year. Dark nights should not mean women or men have to miss out on the many benefits of outdoor exercising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To show out support for the Let’s Lift the Curfew campaign, we have launched a new walking club, which will set off each Wednesday at 5.45pm from our café. The walk itself is about 2km and will be led by a member of our fitness team.

The first session at Stoke Mandeville Stadium!

"We provide a high vis vest for everyone taking part, and from week two, we will be supplying glowsticks for any walker who wants to light up the night while staying active!

“Although we are aiming this primarily at women, if there are any men who’d like to take part each week, we’d be happy to welcome them. After the session, we’ll be laying on coffee or water for everyone!”

To sign up to the walking club, please contact the team on 01296 484848 or visit the website and fill in the ‘contact us’ form Contact Us | Stoke Mandeville Stadium”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a free session open to all, not just customers of the leisure centre.

SMS is operated by More Leisure Community Trust, in partnership with Serco Leisure and on behalf of the national charity for wheelchair sport, WheelPower.