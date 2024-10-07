Stepping up to the plate: Buckingham care home launches food bank drop-off point

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home in Buckingham has partnered with a local food bank to launch a new drop-off point for unwanted items.

To celebrate this year’s Harvest Festival, residents and team members at Care UK’s Maids Moreton Hall, on Church Street, are encouraging the local community to donate their extra, unused or unwanted non-perishable food items to Buckingham’s new foodbank drop-off-point – located in the care home’s reception.

Each year, Harvest Festival celebrates the time when crops have been gathered from fields and people can reflect and show gratitude for the food that they have. It dates back to when people relied on local crops for food and farmers would give thanks for a good harvest.

The foodbank drop-off point, which will see donations made to Buckingham Church, will be live at Maids Moreton Hall until Friday 18th October and is located in the home’s reception.

Ina Almasan, General Manager at Maids Moreton Hall, said: "Working with Buckingham Church for this year’s Harvest Festival is a meaningful way for us to extend our care beyond the walls of our home. By setting up a foodbank drop-off point at our care home, we’re creating an opportunity for residents, the team, and local people to come together in the spirit of giving.

“This reflects our commitment to supporting those in need and helping to ensure that everyone has access to the resources they require, especially as we head into the winter months, when more support is often needed."

