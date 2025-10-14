Step into a new career in mental health

Number22 Headquarters

Community wellbeing charity Number 22 has officially opened enrolment for its highly regarded and sought after Counsellor Training Courses, starting in January 2026.

The Ofqual regulated courses, held online and in-person in Maidenhead, offer individuals the opportunity to take their first or next steps toward a rewarding career in counselling and mental health.

Whether you're seeking a complete career change, looking to develop your skills in a helping profession, or simply exploring your interest in psychology and human behaviour, Number 22 Community Counselling Services’ training pathway provides an accessible and supportive route into this vital field.

The courses, which are prepared and delivered by experienced, qualified counselling tutors, start with Level 2 Certificate in Counselling Skills and progress to Level 3 Certificate in Counselling Studies. Both courses areassessed to a national standard through CPCAB (Counselling and Psychotherapy Central Awarding Body). No prior experience is required for the Level 2 course, making it ideal for beginners.

Students can further enhance their qualifications and create a structured pathway into work by undertaking Number 22’s Level 4 Diploma in Therapeutic Counselling. This is a two year, part time BACP (British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy) approved qualification designed to provide students with the knowledge, skills and competency to work as a therapeutic counsellor.

“We are passionate about growing the next generation of skilled, compassionate counsellors,” said Emily Warburton, CEO at Number 22 Community Counselling Services. She adds; “Our courses are designed to be accessible, community-based, and genuinely life-changing. Many of our students have gone on to practice professionally or launch their own practice or pursue a career in the public provision of mental health services after completing their training.”

Over the past decade, Number 22 has supported thousands of individuals in Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough, and beyond with free and low-cost counselling. Its training division reflects the organisation’s commitment to strengthening community wellbeing through education, empowerment and professional development.

Key Course Information:

Start Date: January 2026

January 2026 Location: Online

Online Levels Available:

Level 2 Certificate in Counselling Skills CSK-L2 (ideal for beginners)

(ideal for beginners) Level 3 Certificate in Counselling Studies CST-L3 (next step for those with Level 2)

January 2026 Location: In-person Maidenhead, Berkshire

In-person Maidenhead, Berkshire Level 4 Diploma in Therapeutic Counselling TC-L4 ( this level qualifies you to work as a counsellor).

this level qualifies you to work as a counsellor). Awarding Body: CPCAB

CPCAB Applications Open: Now – limited places available

Who Should Apply?

Adults considering a career in counselling or mental health

People working in education, social care, health, or support roles

Individuals looking to build confidence and communication skills

Anyone wanting to help others through meaningful, accredited training

To apply or learn more about the courses, visit: