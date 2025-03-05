Stagecoach Buckingham student Olivia’s dreams come true, playing Cosette in the West End!

Nine-year-old Olivia, an outstanding student at Buckingham Stagecoach Performing Arts, has has secured the coveted role of Little Cosette in the West End production of Les Miserables!

Olivia started training with Stagecoach at the tender age of three attending the Early Stages classes. Tilly James, Stagecoach Buckingham’s Principal recalls, ‘She was a cute and bubbly little girl with a flair for dance. Now age nine, Olivia has blossomed into an outstanding performer, and we couldn’t be prouder of her journey.’

Stagecoach is Olivia’s home from home, where she first started to explore the world of theatre and her life’s passion was realised. Later Olivia expressed the desire to find an agent and Stagecoach helped facilitate these professional connections.

Olivia’s mother Mel has also been a brilliant support, working tirelessly so Olivia has exceptional opportunities whilst also maintaining a normal, grounded childhood.

Although playing the role of Little Cossette in London’s Sondheim Theatre, Olivia is still excited to tap dance her way through ‘In Summer’ as Olaf in Stagecoach Buckingham’s performance of Frozen Jnr in March. Even though Olivia now graces the West End stage, Stagecoach remains her passion and everyone at Buckingham is so happy she still continues to train.

Olivia says, for her, Stagecoach is, ‘like a family. I have brilliant teachers who really get to know me as a person, so they know how to help me. I have so many friends that I can’t wait to see every week. Everyone is supportive and helpful. I love learning about performing and being able to take part in LAMDA exams and shows.’

Tilly James, Stagecoach Buckingham’s Principal reflects ‘Olivia’s success is not only a testament to her talent but also highlights the importance of providing children with a platform to shine and the confidence to express themselves, the arts have so many physical and mental health benefits. As Olivia embarks on this exciting new chapter, we look forward to watching her grow and excel in her craft. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this extraordinary young performer and all the students at Stagecoach Buckingham!’

Olivia really is the true spirit of Stagecoach “I would love to have my own dance and drama school one day, plus I want to work at my Stagecoach as soon as I can helping the little ones.”

Olivia in her costume

Stagecoach Performing Arts has a proud history of nurturing young talent. Over the past 36 years, more than one million students worldwide have benefited from its creative programs. With a network of 60,000 students and 3,000 schools globally, Stagecoach empowers children with “Creative Courage for Life,” inspiring countless students to pursue their dreams in the performing arts.

For more information about Stagecoach Performing Buckingham, please visit https://www.stagecoach.co.uk/buckingham or call Principal Tilly James on 01280 811600.