St Patrick’s Day gets the green light at local care home
Held on March 17th, Saint Patrick's Day actually observes the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, but the day has come to be a huge celebration of Irish heritage and culture.
Staff and residents at the home marked the day by learning Irish dances, listening to Irish music and singing along to their favourite songs. Head chef Ratandeep Singh, prepared a fantastic Irish spread including Irish stew, soda bread and colcannon all washed down with Guinness, Irish whiskey or Baileys.
General Manager, Razvan Nicasaid: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day today, everyonehas enjoyed the festivities – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the Saints days! We had a fantastic time listening to Irish music and watching Irish dancing, we sampled some lovely Irish whiskeys too.”
Michael De Gabriele, resident at Chorleywood Beaumont care home said: “It has been a lovely day. We really enjoyed the dancing and music and singing along to our favourite songs. The Chef prepared really delicious food we all had a wonderful time.”