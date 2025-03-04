Spread the love! – Care home teams up with local school children to share random acts of kindness

A care home invited local school children to join residents to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day with a heartwarming activity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents at Care UK’s Ridley Manor, on Lane End, teamed up with nursery children aged 2-4 years from Sunshine Montessori Nursery to write uplifting poems and quotes to share with the local community.

Together, the children and residents attached these messages to bags of heart shaped shortbread biscuits and handed them out to passersby at the local shops, to spread some joy to the High Wycombe community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the activity, 92-year-old Vera Mould, a resident at Ridley Manor, said: “It was such a lovely gesture to do something for strangers without expecting anything in return. I handed a hamper to one gentleman who was deeply touched and mentioned that he had never received anything like that from a total stranger.”

Ridley Manor care home invites local children to spread random acts of kindness

Estelle Adriaans, General Manager at Ridley Manor, said: “We were thrilled to take part in Random Acts of Kindness Day and bring our residents together with the children from Sunshine Montessori Nursery. It was a fantastic opportunity for us to give back to the community and show how simple acts of kindness can have a big impact. We loved seeing the smiles on people's faces as we handed out these sweet treats and uplifting messages.

“Intergenerational relationships have wonderful benefits for older and younger people alike, which is why we love inviting school children to take part in activities with the residents.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Sunshine Montessori Nursery for joining us and encourage everyone to pay it forward by embracing random acts of kindness whenever the opportunity arises."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives; while also promoting independence, Ridley Manor incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites each having a dedicated lounge/dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities, and the home has its own cinema room, hair salon and café.

To find out more about Ridley Manor, please contact Customer Relations Manager Hayley Devereaux on 01494 853 669, or email [email protected].

For further information, visit careuk.com/ridley-manor